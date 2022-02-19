Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on CALA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

CALA opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

