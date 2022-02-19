Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after acquiring an additional 147,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after acquiring an additional 688,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,168,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

