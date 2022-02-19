Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.21.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.04. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.