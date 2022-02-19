Jefferies Financial Group Comments on WESCO International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for WESCO International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WCC. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

WESCO International stock opened at $122.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $18,388,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $15,964,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 71.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

