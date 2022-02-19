Wells Fargo & Company Lowers WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target to $24.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. WalkMe’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKME. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

