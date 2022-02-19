Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Devon Energy Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $5,359,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 49.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 59.2% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.55%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

