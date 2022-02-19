Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Shares of OC stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

