Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Shares of OC stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.