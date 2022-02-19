Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 13.0% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

