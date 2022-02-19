Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Short Interest Down 21.5% in January

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 701,900 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 894,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

