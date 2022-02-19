Short Interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Increases By 32.2%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 1,137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 208,746 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:BLU opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $548.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.26. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.84.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
