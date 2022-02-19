Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

