Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of AGIO opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

