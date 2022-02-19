Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 314 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 352 ($4.76) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 350.20 ($4.74).

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 304.70 ($4.12) on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 215.60 ($2.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 388.47 ($5.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 328.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider John Ramsay bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($129,093.37).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

