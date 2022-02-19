Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 750 ($10.15) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MGGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.83) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.83) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 695 ($9.40).

MGGT stock opened at GBX 745 ($10.08) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 741.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 738.15. Meggitt has a twelve month low of GBX 392.40 ($5.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 846 ($11.45). The firm has a market cap of £5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33.

In other news, insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($10.03), for a total transaction of £392,611.44 ($531,273.94).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

