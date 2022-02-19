Berenberg Bank Increases Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target to GBX 220

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 220 ($2.98) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Shares of THS stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tharisa has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 156 ($2.11). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £393.66 million and a P/E ratio of 5.27.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.