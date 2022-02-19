Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$99.96 and last traded at C$98.78, with a volume of 1005912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$95.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$55.19 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.48.

Nutrien Company Profile (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

