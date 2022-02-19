Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 7738831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

