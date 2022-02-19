Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.60.

TOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cormark upped their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Spin Master from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$44.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.61. The stock has a market cap of C$4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.39. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$25.62 and a 52-week high of C$54.18.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

