Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.64.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE RTX opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average is $87.64. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,406,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

