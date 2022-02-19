Reviewing Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Li Auto and Greenkraft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 0 9 1 3.10 Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Li Auto presently has a consensus target price of $43.48, suggesting a potential upside of 52.29%. Given Li Auto’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Risk & Volatility

Li Auto has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenkraft has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Li Auto and Greenkraft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion 20.21 -$23.24 million ($0.08) -356.88 Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Greenkraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li Auto.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Greenkraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto -2.47% -1.57% -1.14% Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Li Auto beats Greenkraft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Greenkraft Company Profile

GreenKraft, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. Its products and services include commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas, conversion of existing vehicles, and alternative fuel engines. The company was founded by George Gemayel on October 31, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

