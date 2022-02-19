Critical Contrast: Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) vs. 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and 180 Degree Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 9.80% -2.04% -0.81% 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Logan Ridge Finance and 180 Degree Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 180 Degree Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Logan Ridge Finance presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.76%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than 180 Degree Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of 180 Degree Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of 180 Degree Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 180 Degree Capital has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and 180 Degree Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.63 -$35.45 million $0.16 160.31 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

180 Degree Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Logan Ridge Finance.

Summary

Logan Ridge Finance beats 180 Degree Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services. It provides financing in the form of equity and debt for growth, acquisition, mezzanine and management buyout transactions with an investment size ranging from $5 to $30 million. It also makes co-investments.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements. It makes Co-Investments and takes board sit.

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.