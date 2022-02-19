Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.45.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,436 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,684 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $53,748,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after acquiring an additional 822,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.
About Rush Street Interactive
