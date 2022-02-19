Brokers Set Expectations for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AVIR opened at $5.92 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 162,668 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

