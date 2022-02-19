KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DENN. StockNews.com cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.