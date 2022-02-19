Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Issued By Piper Sandler

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celanese in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.93.

Shares of CE opened at $144.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 52 week low of $132.21 and a 52 week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,542,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

