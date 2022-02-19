HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €88.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Oddo Bhf’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($69.32) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €89.51 ($101.72).

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €47.87 ($54.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €47.74 ($54.25) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($110.80). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €76.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 27.27.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

