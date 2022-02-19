Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €49.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($63.58) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.73 ($54.24).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €37.08 ($42.13) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($90.91). The company has a 50 day moving average of €36.07 and a 200 day moving average of €39.28.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

