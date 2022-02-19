DA Davidson Weighs in on IPG Photonics Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $136.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $128.70 and a 1-year high of $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.52.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 66.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

