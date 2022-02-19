Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on Aixtron in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.90 ($26.02).

AIXA opened at €16.71 ($18.98) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.48. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €14.82 ($16.84) and a 52 week high of €26.60 ($30.23). The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

