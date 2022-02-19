UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €175.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($194.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($209.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €165.51 ($188.08).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €156.35 ($177.67) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €151.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €147.20. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a 12 month high of €163.35 ($185.63).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.