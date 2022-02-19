Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

