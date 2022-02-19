Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) PT Lowered to GBX 77 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 79 ($1.07) to GBX 77 ($1.04) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TUWOY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Tullow Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Tullow Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.63.

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

