Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ earnings. Capricor Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capricor Therapeutics.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 5.83. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 67,536 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,360 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.