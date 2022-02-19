Head to Head Analysis: Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) versus Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and Independent Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern States Bancshares $68.58 million 2.69 $18.57 million N/A N/A Independent Bank $521.13 million 5.40 $120.99 million $3.65 23.35

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern States Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank 23.22% 9.12% 1.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southern States Bancshares and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern States Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Southern States Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.91%. Independent Bank has a consensus target price of $88.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.25%. Given Southern States Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Southern States Bancshares is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Independent Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Independent Bank pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Southern States Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company provides real estate loans, which include commercial mortgages that are secured by non-residential properties, residential mortgages that are secured primarily by owner-occupied residences, and mortgages for the construction of commercial and residential properties. Independent Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Rockland, MA.

