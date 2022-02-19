First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) Shares Down 2.1%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY)’s stock price fell 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $85.70 and last traded at $86.08. 454,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 702,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.48.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.