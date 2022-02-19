First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT) Stock Price Down 1.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.28 and last traded at $46.46. Approximately 129,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 52,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87.
