American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Stock Price Down 0.9%

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $45.05. 463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCON. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,004,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 46,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter.

