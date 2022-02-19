Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.16 and last traded at $84.63. 5,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 18,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.91.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.46.
