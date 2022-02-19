Desjardins Lowers Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Price Target to C$2.00

Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 244.83% from the company’s current price.
TSE:LOCL opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. Freshlocal Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.52 and a 12-month high of C$7.50.
Freshlocal Solutions Company Profile
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Freshlocal Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshlocal Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.