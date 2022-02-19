ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Update

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. ATCO has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

