Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Update

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,558,400 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 3,078,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 355.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANFGF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.59) to GBX 1,280 ($17.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,059.00 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,312.71.

ANFGF stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

