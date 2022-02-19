Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target to C$72.00

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$87.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp downgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.92.

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$72.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$22.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.12. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$68.17 and a 12-month high of C$87.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.12.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

