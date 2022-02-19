Nephros, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nephros in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nephros’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nephros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NEPH stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nephros has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Nephros by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nephros by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nephros by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nephros by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in Nephros by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,631,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after buying an additional 66,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

