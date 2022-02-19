Royalty Pharma plc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Royalty Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Royalty Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $48.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 793.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.