Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Reduced by Analyst

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QSR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.92.

TSE:QSR opened at C$72.78 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$68.17 and a 1-year high of C$87.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$73.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.12. The firm has a market cap of C$22.49 billion and a PE ratio of 21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.686 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.88%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

