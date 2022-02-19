Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of GOLD opened at $23.14 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $25.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,709,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $66,954,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,765.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 186,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 176,550 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 108,138 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

