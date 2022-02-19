Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Huntsman Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HUN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.52.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,571,000 after acquiring an additional 339,407 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 260,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,805,000 after acquiring an additional 312,027 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

