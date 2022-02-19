Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 235 ($3.18) price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.59) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.57) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 236.13 ($3.20).

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 184.60 ($2.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 123.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 222.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 129.75 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.56).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

