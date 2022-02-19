Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,650 ($22.33) price objective on the stock.

DNLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,620 ($21.92) to GBX 1,710 ($23.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.68) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.94) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($24.02) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.98).

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,295 ($17.52) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,337.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,348.17. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,219 ($16.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,599 ($21.64). The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.

In related news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.09), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($987,516.52).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

