Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $128.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.04 and a 200 day moving average of $129.14. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

